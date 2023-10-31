Chandigarh man shares OTP over phone call, loses 24k

Sharing OTP with a stranger over a phone call cost a Sector 21 heavy, as he ended up losing around ₹24,000 from his credit card.

The victim, Madan, told the police that he received a phone call from an unknown number on October 17. The caller claimed to be a representative of DBS Bank. The caller informed him that an insurance policy was active against his credit card for which he will be charged ₹1,500 per month.

Madan said he told the caller to deactivate the policy, as he had never opted for any. But to do this, the caller asked him to share an OTP received on his mobile phone. As he shared the digits, ₹23,905 were debited from his account.

Cyber police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

