Chandigarh man shot in knee: His two sisters, their friend arrested

Two days after a 29-year-old man was shot in the knee during a fight with his two sisters at their house in Dadumajra, police arrested the two women and their friend on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Harsimrat Kaur, alias Seema, her sister, Simran, and their friend, Jaanu Malik, all residents of Dadumajra Colony.

With Malik’s arrest, police also recovered the country made pistol used in the crime, along with an empty shell.

According to the victim, Gursewak, who works as a security guard in Sector 8, he had a fight with his sisters on Thursday night, following which they called their friend, who brought along some more unidentified men. During the argument, one of them shot at him and fled.

The sisters are facing marital issues and have been living with their mother and brother Gursewak.

Probing into the case, police arrested Malik from near the cremation ground in Dadumajra, and the sisters from a local market following their identification by their mother.

A mobile phone was also recovered from the possession of Harsimrat. “In a call recording found on the phone, Malik admitted to his crime in connivance with other accused, who are still absconding. They will also be arrested shortly,” said a police official, privy to the investigation.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act.