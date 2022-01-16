Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh man shot in knee: His two sisters, their friend arrested
chandigarh news

Chandigarh man shot in knee: His two sisters, their friend arrested

Sisters’ friend had shot at the 29-year-old victim, a resident of Dadumajra, Chandigarh, during their fight on Thursday night
The accused, Jaanu Malik, and the country made pistol used in the crime in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two days after a 29-year-old man was shot in the knee during a fight with his two sisters at their house in Dadumajra, police arrested the two women and their friend on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Harsimrat Kaur, alias Seema, her sister, Simran, and their friend, Jaanu Malik, all residents of Dadumajra Colony.

With Malik’s arrest, police also recovered the country made pistol used in the crime, along with an empty shell.

According to the victim, Gursewak, who works as a security guard in Sector 8, he had a fight with his sisters on Thursday night, following which they called their friend, who brought along some more unidentified men. During the argument, one of them shot at him and fled.

The sisters are facing marital issues and have been living with their mother and brother Gursewak.

Probing into the case, police arrested Malik from near the cremation ground in Dadumajra, and the sisters from a local market following their identification by their mother.

RELATED STORIES

A mobile phone was also recovered from the possession of Harsimrat. “In a call recording found on the phone, Malik admitted to his crime in connivance with other accused, who are still absconding. They will also be arrested shortly,” said a police official, privy to the investigation.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP