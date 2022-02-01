Chandigarh man, three aides held for kidnapping colleague

A staffer at a popular sweet shop in Chandigarh was kidnapped by his colleague and his accomplices on Sunday night to avenge a scuffle that broke out at work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four accused – Aashish Rawat, 24; Rahul, 26, Deepak Panday, 25, of Sector 41, Buterla village, Chandigarh and Vikram Singh, 26, of Sector 22 – were arrested within two hours of filing the complaint.

The victim, Deepak of Milk Colony, Dhanas, was rescued from a forest near Kansal village, and a white Mahindra Logan car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, which was used in the crime was recovered. However, the victim’s mobile phone, and the sticks and rods used to beat Deepak have not been found yet.

What happened?

The complainant, Vinod Kumar of Nayagoan, who has been a superintendent at Sindhi Sweets, Sector 17, for 17 years, said the accused, Rawat, worked as a cook at the eatery, while Deepak worked as a helper in the kitchen. His primary job was to wash utensils.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 29, at around 10pm Aashish had a scuffle with Deepak, after Aashish abused him and told him to clean the dishes. Deepak objected to the same but the matter was resolved after Vinod intervened. However, Aashish was nursing a grudge against Deepak and even threatened to teach him a lesson.

The next day, at around 10pm, when the workers had finished for the day, the complainant saw Aashish standing behind the restaurant with four to five people near a white-coloured car. Later, the accused and his aides forced Deepak into the car, and thrashed him. They kidnapped Deepak and drove away.

Acting on Vinod Kumar’s complaint, a case was registered on January 31, under Sections 364 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused were apprehended with the help of CCTV footage. Deepak, who had sustained multiple injuries was taken to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment.

Wanted to teach Deepak a lesson: Aashish

Aashish told the police that he wanted to teach Deepak a lesson and therefore hatched a plan to eliminate him. He borrowed a car from an acquaintance, and drove Deepak to the Kansal forest after kidnapping him. He threw Deepak’s phone in the forest, to avoid detection.

The accused were sent to one-day remand on Monday, and Deepak’s statement was recorded before a magistrate.