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Chandigarh man wins 50,000 relief for 10-year delay in transferring PF dues

Omesh Garg, a resident of Sector 38 West, Chandigarh, had sought transfer of his EPF accumulations after moving from Tech Mahindra to Infosys in 2010

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:26 am IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-2 has come to the aid of an aggrieved provident fund (PF) subscriber whose dues were not transferred for nearly a decade after switching jobs in 2010.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-2 held the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation guilty of deficiency in service. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Holding the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) guilty of deficiency in service, the commission has directed it to pay 50,000 as compensation for the inordinate delay.

Omesh Garg, a resident of Sector 38 West, Chandigarh, had submitted that he had sought transfer of his EPF accumulations after moving from Tech Mahindra to Infosys in 2010.

Despite submitting a transfer application in September that year, Garg alleged that no meaningful action was taken for years, forcing him to file multiple RTI applications and eventually approach the consumer commission.

The commission noted that the EPFO transferred 6.21 lakh only in April 2020, nearly 10 years after the request. Additional amounts of 3.67 lakh and 64,841 were credited in 2022 during the pendency of the case after re-examination of the claim.

Partly allowing the complaint, the commission directed the EPFO to pay a lump sum compensation of 50,000 to the complainant for harassment and litigation expenses.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man wins 50,000 relief for 10-year delay in transferring PF dues
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man wins 50,000 relief for 10-year delay in transferring PF dues
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