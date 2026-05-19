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Chandigarh: Manimajra 2023 case | Two get 5-year jail for phone snatching

The court of additional sessions judge Dr Harpreet Kaur also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 fine each on the convicts, Umesh Kumar and Amandeep

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Observing that the rising number of snatching cases has created fear in the minds of people, and showing leniency in such cases would only encourage criminals, a Chandigarh court awarded five years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two men found guilty in a 2023 mobile phone snatching case in Manimajra.

The court noted that the IMEI number of the recovered phone matched the purchase bill produced by the complainant’s family. (HT File)

The court of additional sessions judge Dr Harpreet Kaur also imposed a fine of 25,000 fine each on the convicts, Umesh Kumar and Amandeep.

The incident had taken place near Sports Complex, Manimajra, on January 10, 2023. According to the prosecution, complainant Harsh was walking towards Rama Market with his father when two motorcycle-borne youths approached him from the back and snatched his phone before speeding away.

A day later, police caught the two snatchers from a naka laid near Dhillon petrol pump on the basis of a tip-off. Police recovered the stolen phone from Amandeep while also seizing the motorcycle used in the crime.

The complainant later identified the accused before the police and the court.

The court noted that the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of the recovered phone matched the purchase bill produced by the complainant’s family.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Manimajra 2023 case | Two get 5-year jail for phone snatching
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Manimajra 2023 case | Two get 5-year jail for phone snatching
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