Chandigarh markets once again bustling with Christmas shoppers

With Christmas right around the corner, city markets are abuzz with activity, with people completing their Christmas purchases.

From Christmas trees to decorations and plum cakes to gifts, residents are checking off their to-do lists in the run up to December 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Decked out with plethora of Christmas decorations, the Sector 20 market is the hot spot for Christmas trees in various sizes and designs.

“After the celebrations were dulled by the Covid-19 pandemic last year, we barely got any business. With the situation better now, people, who couldn’t complete their shopping last year, are coming out to the markets in good numbers this year,” said Kunal Jindal, owner of Gupta Provision and General Store in Sector 20.

The Christmas tree range in this market starts at ₹40 and goes up to ₹10,000 based on the height and design of the tree, available even at 15 feet high.

However, Jindal said, there was a shortage of supply from suppliers in China, causing the prices to rise by around 1.5 times. Besides, the expensive permit from the municipal corporation to set up Christmas stalls outside their shops was digging into their profit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay Goyal, another shopkeeper here, said although the footfall was higher this year compared to 2020, it was still lower than pre-Covid times.

Diwakar Sahoonja, proprietor of Dewsun, Sector 11, and spokesperson, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said they were expecting more footfall from December 23. “Earlier people would start shopping earlier as they used to send greeting cards to friends and family in the country and abroad, but now virtual greeting cards are preferred,” he said.

Shobha Yatra to return after a year’s gap

After choosing to forego their annual Shobha Yatra due to Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Tricity Churches Association will hold the Christmas procession on Thursday.

President Lawrence Malik said, “The Shobha Yatra will feature representatives from around 200 churches from the region. It will start from the CNI Church in Sector 18, Chandigarh, and after moving through Sectors 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, it will conclude at the Sector 25 rally ground.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After low-key celebrations last year, when even neighbourhood carol singing was given a miss, it is expected that this year, the festival will be celebrated at churches across the tricity with the usual fervour, while observing Covid protocols, including masks and social distancing.