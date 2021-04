Chandigarh mayor forms 12 municipal subcommittees

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on Wednesday constituted 12 municipal subcommittees.

The sanitation subpanel comprises Bharat Kumar, Shakti Prakash Devshali, Farmila, Asha Jaswal, Jagtar Singh, Sunita Dhawan, Sheela Devi, Charanjiv Singh and Shipra Bansal.

The environment and beautification subcommittee includes Sachin Kumar Lohtiya, Gurbax Rawat, Heera Negi, Hardeep Singh, Vinod Aggarwal, Rajesh Gupta, Satish Kainth, Jyotsna Wig and Maj Gen MS Kandal (retd).

The power subcommittee has Kanwarjeet Singh, Haji Mohummad Khurshid Ali, Rajesh Kumar, Davesh Moudgil, Anil Kumar Dubey, Devinder Singh Babla, Ajay Dutta, Sat Parkash Aggarwal and Sachin Kumar Lohtiya as its members.

Fire and emergency services subcommittee consists of Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, Sachin Kumar Lohtiya, Mahesh Inder Singh, Davesh Moudgil, Dalip Sharma, Hardeep Singh, Satish Kainth, Ravinder Kaur Gujral and Haji Mohummad Khurshid Ali.

The apni mandi and day market subcommittee has Chanderwati Shukla, Rajesh Kumar, Raj Bala Malik, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, Jagtar Singh, Sunita Dhawan, Sheela Devi, Kamla Sharma, and Jyotsna Wig.

The women empowerment subpanel comprises Ravinder Kaur Gujral, Asha Jaswal, Farmila, Raj Bala Malik, Heera Negi, Sunita Dhawan, Chanderwati Shukla, Sheela Devi, and Shipra Bansal.

The members of enforcement subcommittee are Asha Jaswal, Shakti Prakash Devshali, Mahesh Inder Singh, Arun Sood, Rajesh Kumar, Bharat Kumar, Ravinder Kaur Gujral, Charanjiv Singh and Sachin Kumar Lohtiya.

The slum development subcommittee has Jagtar Singh, Kanwarjeet Singh, Raj Bala Malik, Anil Dubey, Rajesh Gupta, Dalip Sharma, Sheela Devi, Satish Kainth, and Sat Parkash Aggarwal, while the arts, culture and sports panel has Shipra Bansal, Heera Negi, Davesh Moudgil, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, Vinod Aggarwal, Hardeep Singh, Gurbax Rawat, Devinder Singh Babla and Ajay Dutta.

The primary health subcommittee comprises Jyotsna Wig, Ajay Dutta, Haji Mohummad Khurshid Ali, Farmila, Dalip Sharma, Rajesh Gupta, Anil Kumar Dubey, Vinod Aggarwal and Bharat Kumar.

Cattle upkeep and care subcommittee includes Heera Negi, Mahesh Inder Singh, Arun Sood, Shakti Prakash Devshali, Devinder Singh Babla, Satish Kainth, Kamla Sharma, Maj Gen Kandal and Shipra Bansal.

The street vendor welfare subcommittee consists of Shakti Prakash Devshali, Charanjiv Singh, Arun Sood, Asha Jaswal, Anil Kumar Dubey, Jagtar Singh, Kanwarjeet Singh, Chandrawati Shukla and Gurbax Rawat.