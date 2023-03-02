Chandigarh mayor inspects burial, cremation grounds

Mayor Anup Gupta on Thursday visited the cremation ground, children’s burial ground, Christian cemetery and Muslim graveyard at Sector 25. He was accompanied by area councillor Poonam, nominated councillor Anil Masih and MC officials.

At the cremation ground, the mayor asked the officials concerned to ensure proper drinking water supply and keep the water cooler area clean.

He ordered repair/replacement of non-functional fans and electricity fittings, damaged benches, leaking water taps and broken tiles, besides cleaning of the entire compound twice a day, removal of debris from the yard, timely pruning of trees and landscaping.

He sought proper cleaning of road gullies, and repair of walls and roofs wherever required.

At the children’s burial ground, the mayor asked the officials concerned to level the low-lying area, prune trees and repair fencing, apart from removal of damaged garbage bins from the parking area.

On visiting the Christian cemetery, he instructed the officials to level the open area wherever required, repair and maintain the toilet blocks, besides ensuring regular cleanliness. He sought provision of public toilets near the sitting area and temporary sheds, besides providing lights and high-mast light inside the compound.

Similarly, at the Muslim graveyard, he instructed the officials to properly arrange the electricity cables that were hanging from trees and boundary walls. He also asked the engineers to repair and replace the tin shed wherever required, besides widening the entry gate.

The mayor also visited the cow shed near the Christian cemetery, and directed officials to ensure properly lifting and disposal of cow dung as per the municipal solid waste rules.