Chandigarh mayor, MC chief review fire, rescue preparedness ahead of Diwali

To ensure minimum response time and prompt response of fire and rescue vehicles during any kind of fire emergency ahead of Diwali celebrations, city mayor Anup Gupta and Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra held a preparedness meeting at Sector 17’s fire station on Thursday.

The commissioner cancelled all kinds of leaves or weekly offs of the firemen from November 10 to November 13 so that maximum workforce is readily available to meet with any contingency around the city. (File)

During the meeting, the commissioner directed all fire officers and firemen to take necessary measures to ensure that fire-fighting vehicles and personnel reach the emergency spot within the shortest time and risk of loss and damage to life and property is minimised.

“A WhatsApp group will be created for close coordination between the officers and duty officials and to update photographs and videos of duty during the period of deployment. First-aid kits of all fire stations as well as vehicles be checked to ensure that the mandatory medicinal articles are available and all water reservoirs and tenders be kept full round the clock,” the commissioner directed.

Mayor Gupta directed that all station fire officers should ensure regular inspection of busy markets, cracker sites and vulnerable areas falling under their respective area jurisdiction to assure proper implementation of fire-fighting and life safety measures to avoid any mishap in public interest.

The commissioner also directed officers to inspect the water boosters/tanks/refilling points located around the city and take proactive measures to fix the faults (if any ascertained during the inspection) on priority. The commissioner also cancelled all kinds of leaves or weekly offs of the firemen from November 10 to November 13 so that maximum workforce is readily available to meet with any contingency around the city.

“We will also write to the SSP (traffic and security), Chandigarh, to earmark a dedicated road/lane for obstruction-free movement of emergency response vehicles at Patel Market (Sector 15), Plaza (Sector 17), Sadar/Palika Bazaar (Sector 19), Shastri Market (Sector 22), Grain Market (Sector 26) Elante Mall (Industrial Area Phase I), Main Bazaar (Manimajra) and other densely populated, vulnerable and congested areas of the city,” commissioner Mitra added.

