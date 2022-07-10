Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh mayor, MC chief take stock of amenities at Manimajra
chandigarh news

Chandigarh mayor, MC chief take stock of amenities at Manimajra

Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra also checked the progress of the ongoing development works in Manimajra
Chandigarh mayor and MC chief took stock of amenities at Manimajra. (HT File)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday visited Manimajra to take stock of basic amenities and ongoing development works.

During the visit, the commissioner asked the officials for proper planning of slip road near Sheetla Mata Mandir and culvert near Housing Board light point.

Officials were also asked to recarpet the road from Housing Board light point to Fauji Dhaba.

She asked them to check the flow of water around the nullah during rainy season and complete surfacing of small bridge with concrete, besides refilling around the nullah with bio-soil.

The commissioner asked the engineers to conduct digital survey of the vacant land near Chandigarh and Haryana boundary, and submit it for further planning.

The open-air gyms should be installed in all parks of Shivalik Enclave with paver-block platforms, besides high mast lights at all parks, she directed.

