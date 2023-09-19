Chandigarh mayor reviews smart city projects

City mayor Anup Gupta reviewed the current status and progress of all projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) in the city during a review meeting of the Chandigarh smart city advisory forum on Monday.

The status of several projects was elaborated during the review meeting and how these projects were creating a positive impact in Chandigarh. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSCL chief general manager NP Sharma briefed the chairperson about the projects that have been implemented and are in the implementation stage. CSCL’s chief executive officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra was also present during the meeting.

The status of projects, including public bike sharing, garbage transfer stations cum material recovery facilities, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) for solid waste management vehicles tracking, smart solutions in education, tertiary treated and other projects, was elaborated during the review meeting and how these projects were creating a positive impact in the city. The updated status of sewerage treatment plants was also shared with the city mayor.

“The smart city projects have benefitted in terms of reduction in traffic rules violations, reduction in carbon emission, saving of fuel through adaptive traffic control system (ATCS) and resolution of criminal cases with the help of CCTV surveillance. With the help of intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), around 28 lakh violations have been captured in the last 17 months, more than 10 Lakh challans have been issued and expected revenue realized is around ₹12 crore by traffic police,” Gupta said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mayor also congratulated the team of CSCL for its achievements in winning the Best UT Award, first award in governance and mobility projects, third award under for SCADA sanitation category in India Smart Cities Award Contest 2022, first in the Learnathon conducted by the National Institute of Urban Affairs and award for “Outstanding Concrete Structure 2023” for ICCC, PCCC and SCADA by Indian Concrete Institute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON