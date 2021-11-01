Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC approaches RBI Ombudsman for reversal of unauthorised payment

The Chandigarh MC has approached the Banking Ombudsman, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for recovery of unauthorised payment of ₹28.51 lakh from one of its bank accounts
In her complaint to the Ombudsman against the branch manager of Bank of Baroda, Sector 37, Chandigarh MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra sought the issuance of necessary directions to the bank to credit Rs. 28.51 lakh into the corporation’s savings bank account. (HT file)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:45 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation has approached the Banking Ombudsman, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for recovery of unauthorised payment of 28.51 lakh from one of its bank accounts.

In her complaint to the Ombudsman against the branch manager of Bank of Baroda, Sector 37, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra sought the issuance of necessary directions to the bank to credit Rs. 28.51 lakh into the corporation’s savings bank account. The account was opened with the branch for the realisation of cow fee receipts by the MC’s medical officer of health (MOH).

On October 18, the bank authorities brought to the knowledge MC authorities over phone that a cheque of Rs.28.51 lakh, dated October 11, has been issued to Kartikya Fish Plant-Wani, dated October 11.The MC authorities alleged that this cheque was not issued by the accounts branch of the corporation.

The MC authorities took up the matter with the branch manager for reversal of the “unauthorised” payment, but the bank did not credit this amount till date in the saving bank account of the MC.

