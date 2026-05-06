Chandigarh MC calls for speedy work at Dadumajra waste site

The firms associated with the Dadumajra dumping ground project were on Tuesday asked to ensure expeditious bio-mining and clearance of legacy waste without delay. The directions were issued by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar who flagged a few issues during an inspection drive and sought an action-taken report within a week.

The MC has been facing the heat due to missed deadlines. (HT File)

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According to the municipal corporation, records pertaining to refuse-derived fuel testing and inert material were found incomplete, following which the executive engineer (solid waste management) was asked to ensure strict compliance with contractual provisions and to examine the matter for appropriate penal action against the agency.

Amid concerns over the environmental impact on nearby residents, he said delays won’t be tolerated. “Adopt a mission-mode approach with round-the-clock operations, enhanced machinery deployment and optimum manpower,” he stated while ordering a daily monitoring of progress, regular reporting and strict adherence to scientific and environmentally compliant practices.

In addition, MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora inspected the dry waste processing plant where it was noted that weighbridge records were not being properly maintained in accordance with the approved norms, raising concerns over accountability of incoming waste. A significant accumulation of cloth and other dry waste indicated inadequate processing relative to the volume received.

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{{^usCountry}} The MC has been facing the heat due to missed deadlines. It was first slated for completion in July 2025, then September 2025 and later November that year. It is finally expected to be cleared by May 31. The failure to clear Dadumajra legacy waste had become a topic of heated discussion during the MC General House meeting last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MC has been facing the heat due to missed deadlines. It was first slated for completion in July 2025, then September 2025 and later November that year. It is finally expected to be cleared by May 31. The failure to clear Dadumajra legacy waste had become a topic of heated discussion during the MC General House meeting last week. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The city, which shows high overall cleanliness, has slipped on Swachh rankings multiple times due to the legacy landfill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The city, which shows high overall cleanliness, has slipped on Swachh rankings multiple times due to the legacy landfill. {{/usCountry}}

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