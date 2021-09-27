Chandigarh MC: Centralised call centre for grievances by December

A centralised call centre to listen to public grievances related to various services being offered by the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will become operational by December.

This was announced by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra during an interaction with members of the Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) on Sunday.

Many residents complained that they feel harassed on trying to lodge a complaint, as they are referred to other departments or are told the issue comes under the UT administration’s jurisdiction. Some also alleged that their complaints are closed without being resolved.

Mitra said a centralised call centre will make it easier for residents to register their complaints through just one number. “The authorities will also follow up on the complainants and not close them till resolution,” she said, while asking RWAs to even add the area SDOs and JEs to their WhatsApp groups for raising issues.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, who conceived the idea, said the call centre will also be connected with around 1,100 high-resolution cameras, which have been recently installed to issue e-challans for traffic violations.

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri submitted a memorandum with the residents’ complaints and urged the MC to give more funds to RWAs to maintain parks. Issues pertaining to street vendors, apni mandis, stray dogs, recarpeting of roads and garbage were also taken up.