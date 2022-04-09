Chandigarh MC commissioner carries out ‘on-foot’ visit to Sector 15

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra conducted an on-foot visit to Sector 15 on Friday to take stock of ongoing development work and to hear the residents’ grievances.

This was the third ‘on-foot’ visit of the commissioner, along with a team of engineers. All sectors will be covered in these ‘on foot’ visits.

The commissioner was accompanied by area councillor Saurav Joshi, all superintending engineers and concerned executive engineers, junior engineers of the municipal corporation, office bearers of Resident Welfare Associations and local residents.

The visit started at 6.30am from the park along the road side in Sector 15, where the commissioner asked the concerned engineers of horticulture wing to maintain the park properly and prepare estimates for its landscaping. On the issue of the dark spot on the underpass from Sector 15 to Sector 11, the commissioner asked engineers for an early solution of the problem, and whether the area falls under the jurisdiction of administration, and then take up the matter with their counterparts .

The commissioner visited vendor zone site in Sector 15 and on the complaint of local residents, she directed the concerned officers to check the licenses of vendors and asked them to ensure that no vendor without an authorised licence was allowed to occupy space in the vendor site.

Near the old oil depot at sector 15, the commissioner asked the engineers concerned to remove illegal encroachments,not allow unauthorised vendors around the depot in the evening. She also asked them to remove encroachments near the Sampark Centre and ensure proper maintenance of the park behind the Centre.

Mitra asked the chief engineer to ensure proper maintenance of the running track at the park in Sector 15 so that the dust may not spread over. The area residents raised the issue of putting railing of neighbourhood parks near cheep houses 6 feet away from the road so that the vehicles may be parked systematically. She also asked the public health engineers to sort out the waterlogging issue in sector 15, and make provisions for adequate road gullies near low-lying areas.