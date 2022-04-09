Chandigarh MC commissioner carries out ‘on-foot’ visit to Sector 15
Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra conducted an on-foot visit to Sector 15 on Friday to take stock of ongoing development work and to hear the residents’ grievances.
This was the third ‘on-foot’ visit of the commissioner, along with a team of engineers. All sectors will be covered in these ‘on foot’ visits.
The commissioner was accompanied by area councillor Saurav Joshi, all superintending engineers and concerned executive engineers, junior engineers of the municipal corporation, office bearers of Resident Welfare Associations and local residents.
The visit started at 6.30am from the park along the road side in Sector 15, where the commissioner asked the concerned engineers of horticulture wing to maintain the park properly and prepare estimates for its landscaping. On the issue of the dark spot on the underpass from Sector 15 to Sector 11, the commissioner asked engineers for an early solution of the problem, and whether the area falls under the jurisdiction of administration, and then take up the matter with their counterparts .
The commissioner visited vendor zone site in Sector 15 and on the complaint of local residents, she directed the concerned officers to check the licenses of vendors and asked them to ensure that no vendor without an authorised licence was allowed to occupy space in the vendor site.
Near the old oil depot at sector 15, the commissioner asked the engineers concerned to remove illegal encroachments,not allow unauthorised vendors around the depot in the evening. She also asked them to remove encroachments near the Sampark Centre and ensure proper maintenance of the park behind the Centre.
Mitra asked the chief engineer to ensure proper maintenance of the running track at the park in Sector 15 so that the dust may not spread over. The area residents raised the issue of putting railing of neighbourhood parks near cheep houses 6 feet away from the road so that the vehicles may be parked systematically. She also asked the public health engineers to sort out the waterlogging issue in sector 15, and make provisions for adequate road gullies near low-lying areas.
Three held for duping man of ₹20 lakh in Gautam Budh Nagar
Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly duping a man of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of exchanging notes of larger denominations. The police recovered ₹25.50 lakh cash and a car from the three men, officials said on Friday. The three were presently residing in rented accommodations in high-rise societies in Greater Noida West. Arvind Kumar was known to the victim and acted as the middleman, police said.
Gunpoint robbery at oil shop in Ludhiana
Three miscreants barged into an oil shop in Kesar Ganj Mandi on Friday evening and robbed ₹40 lakh after holding an employee at gunpoint. The accused were captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area. The victim, Ajmail, said the robbers turned up at the spot, brandished a weapon at him and asked for the keys of the locker. When he resisted, the accused allegedly thrashed him and snatched the keys from him.
Advisory issued for test blast at Supertech twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, the firms chosen by the Noida authority to demolish the Supertech twin towers, have issued an advisory to residents in neighbouring areas ahead of the test blast at the site in Sector 93A in Noida on April 10 (Sunday). The 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — are expected to be demolished on May 22, following a Supreme Court order.
Targets put in place as Delhi CM Kejriwal reviews plan to provide 2mn jobs in 5 years
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday identified sectors, approved an initial plan of action, and reviewed steps that need to be taken to fulfil an important goal set by the state government in its 2022-23 budget -- creating 2 million jobs in the city in the next five years. He added that the need is to and make Delhi an example for other states to follow in the employment sector.
Robbers loot over ₹2 crore from cash van in Rohtak
Two bike-borne armed assailants allegedly looted a cash van of ₹2.62 crore after shooting at the security guard near an ATM in Rohtak's Sector 1 on Friday. Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena said two bike-borne men were waiting near the ATM when the cash van reached there. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and robbery against two assailants.
