Chandigarh MC election: BJP, AAP enter hoarding war

The hoarding war has started in full earnest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking advertisement sites all across the city ahead of the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections.

Both parties have taken around 40 outdoor advertisement sites at markets, public toilets and bicycle docks on rent from the municipal corporation. Starting with banners, hoardings and glow display boards, both parties are next going to go for radio jingles to sway the city’s voters to their side.

“The advertising strategy and style is the same as in Delhi, but we have localised the message for the city. Outdoor advertisement is one of the main ways to convey our message to the masses. Our focus is on highlighting the party’s successful Delhi model under Arvind Kejriwal and also to share with people our vision for Chandigarh,” said Chandigarh AAP convener Prem Garg.

The advertisements have slogans such as “Chandigarh mein bhi Kejriwal... bhrashtachar-mukt corporation”. The advertisements also talk about the party’s “guarantees”, such as 20,000-litre free water every month.

The BJP is planning to run its advertisement campaign in phases, and the message will evolve with every phase. Currently, the party’s slogan is “Kaho dil se BJP phir se”.

“People of the city want the BJP to win the elections, that’s what we are highlighting now,” said Arun Sood, state president.

In the next phase, the BJP’s advertisement will focus on its five-year achievements. The party has made a list of 50 successful projects and works that it claims it has done during its rule in the present MC House.

“It will be followed by the party’s vision for the city. What is our plan and objectives for the city’s betterment in the next five years will be shared with the people through public advertisements,” said Sood. Closer to the polling day, the party will run an “appeal” campaign.

AAP banners and hoardings having the photo of its supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the party symbol, broom. The BJP has pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior local party leaders.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided against running a full-blown outdoor advertisement campaign.

“The AAP does not have a grassroot connect in the city; so they have to advertise through these hoardings. The BJP has nothing to show for the past five years; so they also have to put up such advertisements. Congress will only depend on door-to-door connection with voters,” said state Congress president Subhash Chawla