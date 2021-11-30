Chandigarh MC elections: 10 women in AAP’s first list of candidates for 26 seats

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday night announced its first list of 26 candidates, including 10 women, for the upcoming Chandigarh municipal corporation elections. As many as 12 wards of the total 35 in the city are reserved for women. Candidates for the remaining nine wards will be announced in the coming days, said a party official.

On the late-night announcement, a senior party leader, said, “The list was ready in the morning but approval from Delho came only late at night. The local leadership immediately released the list thereafter.”

“In the first list, most tickets have gone to long-time party workers. Some of the new entrants to the party, who came from Congress along with Pardeep Chhabra have also been accommodated in the list,” said a senior party leader.

Even though the party released the list late at night around 10.30, the internal opposition to the candidature list immediately started to come out in open with some party members posting social media posts against the party’s decision.

Some party office bearers even announced burning of effigy of party leaders on Tuesday. Another party office bearer declared he would stand as an independent candidate in the elections.

This is not the first list the party announced for MC polls. On November 9, it had announced name of six candidates but withdrawn it within an hour of announcement because of opposition from different sections in the party. Later that evening it re-released the same names but instead termed them as “ward in-charges”.

The names announced on Monday include: Jasvinder Kaur (ward number 1), Sukhraj Sandhu (2), Suman Amit Sharma (4), Amanpreet Kaushal (5), Satish Kumar (7), Vandana Yadav (9), Avtar Kaur (10), Omkar Singh Aulakh (11), Sandeep Dahiya (12), Kuldeep Kukki (14), Ram Chandra Yadav (15), Poonam Kumari (16), Taruna Mehta (18), Neha Mushawat (19), Rajesh Chaudhary (20), Jasvir Singh Laddi (21), Anju Katyal (22), Prem Lata (23), Yogesh Dhingra (25), Kuldeep Dalohar (26), Geeta Devi (28), Vikram Pudhir (30), Lakhvinder Singh Billu (31), Sahil Makkad (32), Harjinder Singh Bawa (34) and Sandeep Bharadwaj (35).

The party is contesting the MC elections for the first time in the city. Earlier, it made two unsuccessful attempts here in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.