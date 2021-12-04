Chandigarh MC elections: A lot remains to be desired in ward 27

Ward number 27 is an urban ward, which consists of Sector 38 West, excluding parts of the Rehabilitation Colony, and Sectors 39 and 40, which were earlier part of ward number 9.

When the draft notification for increasing the number of wards from 26 to 35 was issued by the UT administration in December 2020, various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Sector 38 West had protested placing the sector in the same ward as the nearby Dadumajra Colony, which led to its inclusion in Ward 27.

However, Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chief spokesperson Pankaj Gupta said being in another ward didn’t make much difference, as proximity to the Dadumajra dumping ground still remained, which brought along a host of issues.

Sectors 39 and 40 have their share of troubles, including rising crime, pothole-riddled roads, poor sanitation, stray dogs and a shoddy garbage collection system.

Amardeep Singh, who lives in Sector 39, said, “Road carpeting remains pending, while finding parking space is also a task. The sector often faces water supply snags as well.”

Former president of the Residents Welfare Society, HIG Category-1 Flats, Sector 39-B, KK Kaul said, “There is no check on stray dogs, whose numbers have grown by leaps and bounds. Residents, especially senior citizens, are scared to venture out due to their fear. The garbage collection system is also troublesome due to haphazard timings.”

General secretary of the MIG-1 Houses Welfare Association of Sector 40-C, SK Khosla said, “The sector needs more playgrounds for children, as arguments in parks are commonplace. CCTV cameras are required at various points in the sector to rein in the increasing street crimes.”

Shopkeepers in the sector complain of the chaos due to the street vending zone. “The traders don’t stick to the space allotted to them for vending and create mess right in front of our shops,” said Pritpal Singh Sodhi, president of the local market association.

SK Joyed Ali, a jeweller here, added that the tiles installed in the market needed replacement and the parking space also needed improvements.

Know Your Ward

Localities: Parts of Sector 38 West (excluding Rehabilitation Colony), Sector 39 and Sector 40

General ward

Voters: 23,500

Key issues

Proximity to the Dadumajra dumping ground

Poor sanitation in sectors, problems with garbage collection system

Deteriorating law and order due to frequent crimes like snatchings

Local voices

The Dadumajra dumping ground needs a permanent solution. There are problems with sanitation and water supply here.

Pankaj Gupta, FOSWAC chief spokesperson and resident of Sector 38 West

The authorities need to do something about the stray dog population. Garbage collection must be improved.

KK Kaul, former RWA president, Sector 39-B

The tiles in the market haven’t been changed in many years. The vending zone in the Sector 40-C market needs to be shifted from here.

Pritpal Singh Sodhi, president of the Sector 40-C market association

The law and order situation in Sector 40 has deteriorated. Roads are also in bad shape and a playground is needed for children.

SK Khosla, general secretary of the MIG-1 Houses RWA, Sector 40-C