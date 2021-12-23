Chandigarh MC elections: BJP candidates go from door-to-door seeking votes

A day after campaigning for the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections concluded, senior leaders and candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went from door-to-door seeking votes on Wednesday.

Voting is scheduled for December 24 and results will be out on December 27. The State Election Commission will complete the process by December 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP president Arun Sood and former president Sanjay Tandon also accompanied the party candidates in visiting the people’s houses. Family members of the candidates also visited their wards and tried to woo voters. Besides, senior party leaders also held indoor strategy meetings.

While campaigning from door-to-door, the BJP candidates and leaders promised to fulfil promises made during poll rallies and in manifestoes. “The party is dedicated to providing development to the people of the city. With the PM at the apex and MP also belonging to the Saffron Party, “triple engine” governance will further boost the developmental projects in Chandigarh after BJP comes into power again”, the party leaders said.