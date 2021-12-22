Chandigarh MC elections: BJP leaders confident of regaining all 35 seats

On the last day of campaigning for the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday announced that they are confident of retaining power this year too.

While addressing a press conference, state president Arun Sood, said, “The people of Chandigarh only want development. However, Congress mayors and MPs indulged in scams and scandals during their tenures.”

Sood added that a total of 12 star campaigners, through their 56 public rallies, canvassed for the party candidates. Apart from Congress councillor Sheela Phool Singh, an Akali Dal candidate and many top leaders hailing from different parties joined the BJP during this campaign, he added.

Former BJP president and co-in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Tandon said, “BJP is fighting this election with utmost seriousness, with between 700-800 indoor meetings being held involving candidates, supporters and party high command. With the PM at the apex and MP also belonging to the Saffron Party, “triple engine” governance will further boost the developmental projects in Chandigarh after BJP comes into power again.”

Speaking on the occasion, mayor Ravikant Sharma said that almost all candidates of BJP have issued manifestos of their respective wards. “BJP has financially strengthened the municipal corporation during his tenure”, he said, while claiming they will win all 35 seats.

Also present on the occasion, former MP and additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain, said that during this election, some people have falsely campaigned to hand over Chandigarh to Punjab. Jain added that these schemes have been made during the tenure of Congress. BJP has increased the pride of Chandigarh by giving it a different identity by implementing development schemes, he said.