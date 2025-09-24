Chandigarh MC encourages residents to process kitchen waste into nutrient-rich compost

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Tuesday taught home composting techniques to city residents, through live demonstrations, under the banner "Swachhata Hi Seva 2025". Chandigarh mayor during the cleanliness drive on Tuesday.

The community event—Swachhotsav—at Sector 27, was organised by MC, wherein city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla addressed residents and emphasised the importance of citizen-led initiatives in sustaining cleanliness and environmental health.

Also present at the event were municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, chief engineer Sanjay Arora, RWA president sector 27-D Shikha Nijhawan, along with other dignitaries and community leaders of local area.

A key highlight of the event was a live demonstration of home composting techniques, conducted by RWA president Shikha Nijhawan, showcasing simple, effective ways to convert kitchen waste into nutrient-rich compost right at home.

Speaking at the gathering, mayor Babla said that home composting is “very, very important” for maintaining Swachhata. “Every household can manage its own wet waste through easy composting methods, reducing the burden on civic infrastructure and contributing to a cleaner, greener city,” she said.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar added, “The government alone cannot uphold Swachhata. Public participation is essential. Every citizen must play an active role in keeping their surroundings clean.”

The event concluded with a pledge for cleanliness, enthusiastic participation by residents, and distribution of educational material on composting and waste segregation.