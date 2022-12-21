Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh MC F&CC meeting held

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 11:36 PM IST

The meeting held by finance and contract committee (F&CC) of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday was also attended by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra

In the meeting, the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) approved connecting the main water supply line to distribution lines at various locations in Dadumajra Colony. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday approved connecting the main water supply line to distribution lines at various locations in Dadumajra Colony at an estimated cost of 39 lakh.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the finance panel chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon. it was also attended by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The panel also accorded approval to extend lease period of shops in Badheri, Buterla and Burail villages with from April 6, 2022, to April 5, 2027, with 50% increase on last payable monthly rent and 5% increase every year. Redeveloping the green belt adjoining the Sector 39 C&D community centre at an estimated cost of 30.58 lakh was also approved.

