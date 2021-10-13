Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC fails to re-tender sanitation work in southern sectors
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC fails to re-tender sanitation work in southern sectors

It has been four months since MC House passed a resolution for not renewing its five-year contract, but firm Lion Services Limited will continue sanitation work in southern sectors
On Chandigarh MC’s failure to call a fresh tender for the work, BJP councillor Shakti Prakash Devshali has sought a probe from MC commissioner into the “deliberate delay in the process of re-tendering for GIS-based mechanical and manual sweeping of selected roads.” (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 02:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Even though it has been four months since the MC House passed a resolution for not renewing its five-year contract, firm Lion Services Limited will continue sanitation work in southern sectors during the code of conduct set to be imposed next month ahead of the MC elections.

The corporation pays about 5 crore per month for the machined sweeping of the southern sector roads through the company.

On MC’s failure to call a fresh tender for the work, BJP councillor Shakti Prakash Devshali has sought a probe from MC commissioner into the “deliberate delay in the process of re-tendering for GIS-based mechanical and manual sweeping of selected roads.” The contractor firm has a separate manual contract (for some other sectors) which expires in January.

“The assets, three Dulevo 5000 road sweeping machines, along with other fittings, which would have become properties of the corporation after expiry of the contract, will be unnecessarily delayed. Delay in re-tendering process will cause huge financial losses to the civic body. Willful delay in the re-tendering process may amount to giving undue favour to any person or firm by causing loss to the MC,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Devshali added, “Apart from this, the accountability of the responsible officers should be fixed and appropriate action should be taken in the interest of the corporation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

15 lakh families to be brought under Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana: Punjab deputy CM

High moisture content in paddy worries Punjab farmers, commission agents

Dussehra festivities: Ravana effigy brings Hindu, Muslim artisans together in Ludhiana

PU engineering admissions: Retain reservation for single girl child, border area students, suggests panel
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP