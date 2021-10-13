Chandigarh MC fails to re-tender sanitation work in southern sectors

Even though it has been four months since the MC House passed a resolution for not renewing its five-year contract, firm Lion Services Limited will continue sanitation work in southern sectors during the code of conduct set to be imposed next month ahead of the MC elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corporation pays about ₹5 crore per month for the machined sweeping of the southern sector roads through the company.

On MC’s failure to call a fresh tender for the work, BJP councillor Shakti Prakash Devshali has sought a probe from MC commissioner into the “deliberate delay in the process of re-tendering for GIS-based mechanical and manual sweeping of selected roads.” The contractor firm has a separate manual contract (for some other sectors) which expires in January.

“The assets, three Dulevo 5000 road sweeping machines, along with other fittings, which would have become properties of the corporation after expiry of the contract, will be unnecessarily delayed. Delay in re-tendering process will cause huge financial losses to the civic body. Willful delay in the re-tendering process may amount to giving undue favour to any person or firm by causing loss to the MC,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devshali added, “Apart from this, the accountability of the responsible officers should be fixed and appropriate action should be taken in the interest of the corporation.”