Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC fines AAP supporter for illegal hoardings
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC fines AAP supporter for illegal hoardings

Hoardings, with photos of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, were put up in Chandigarh’s Sector 47 to congratulate them for the party’s victory in the Punjab elections.
A penalty of 31,294 was imposed on the AAP supporter for the illegal hoardings. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation (MC) has imposed a penalty of 31,294 on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter for illegally putting up congratulatory hoardings.

The penalty has been imposed against the joint action committee (JAC) of Residents’ Welfare Associations in Zirakpur through its president Sukhdev Chaudhary.

Hoardings, with photos of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, were put up in Sector 47 to congratulate them for the party’s victory in the Punjab elections.

“In our continuing efforts to eliminate unauthorised hoardings, banners and posters from the city of Chandigarh, more hoardings removed and a penalty of 31,294 imposed,” a statement issued by the MC read.

Speaking about the penalty, Chaudhary said, “JAC is an umbrella organisation of Resident Welfare Associations in Zirakpur. We put up the hoardings to support the AAP win and welcome it, but these were only in Zirakpur. We did not erect any hoarding in Chandigarh. I have not received any notice from Chandigarh MC.”

The MC action comes a couple of days after newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was issued a fine of 29,390 for allegedly putting up posters and banners without the civic body’s permission.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP