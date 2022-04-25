Chandigarh MC fines AAP supporter for illegal hoardings

The municipal corporation (MC) has imposed a penalty of ₹31,294 on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter for illegally putting up congratulatory hoardings.

The penalty has been imposed against the joint action committee (JAC) of Residents’ Welfare Associations in Zirakpur through its president Sukhdev Chaudhary.

Hoardings, with photos of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, were put up in Sector 47 to congratulate them for the party’s victory in the Punjab elections.

“In our continuing efforts to eliminate unauthorised hoardings, banners and posters from the city of Chandigarh, more hoardings removed and a penalty of ₹31,294 imposed,” a statement issued by the MC read.

Speaking about the penalty, Chaudhary said, “JAC is an umbrella organisation of Resident Welfare Associations in Zirakpur. We put up the hoardings to support the AAP win and welcome it, but these were only in Zirakpur. We did not erect any hoarding in Chandigarh. I have not received any notice from Chandigarh MC.”

The MC action comes a couple of days after newly-appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was issued a fine of ₹29,390 for allegedly putting up posters and banners without the civic body’s permission.

