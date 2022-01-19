Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC: Five F&CC members set to be elected unanimously
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC: Five F&CC members set to be elected unanimously

All five members of the Chandigarh MC’s finance and contract committee (F&CC) are set to be elected unanimously; The election is scheduled for January 24 and the nominations are to be filed by Wednesday
BJP and AAP are fielding two and Congress is fielding one member for election into the F&CC of Chandigarh MC.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

All five members of the MC’s finance and contract committee (F&CC) are set to be elected unanimously. The election is scheduled for January 24 and the nominations are to be filed by Wednesday.

The BJP and AAP are fielding two and Congress is fielding one member. BJP has 13 councillors (plus one Chandigarh MP vote), AAP has 14 councillors, Congress seven and Shiromani Akali Dal has one.

AAP Chandigarh president Prem Garg said, “All 14 AAP councillors have decided to field only two candidates for elections to F&CC- Taruna Mehta from ward 18 and Jasbir Singh Laddi from ward 21.” Senior AAP leaders Pardeep Chhabra, Garg and Chander Mukhi Sharma expressed hope that all candidates will be elected unopposed.

Congress president Subhash Chawla held a meeting with Congress councillors on the issue here on Tuesday. “We have decided on the nomination of councillor Gurbax Rawat to the committee. We expect election to be unopposed.”

RELATED STORIES

BJP is also going to file nominations for two councillors. It is yet to decide on the name of its candidates, which is expected by Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP