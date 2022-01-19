Chandigarh MC: Five F&CC members set to be elected unanimously

All five members of the MC’s finance and contract committee (F&CC) are set to be elected unanimously. The election is scheduled for January 24 and the nominations are to be filed by Wednesday.

The BJP and AAP are fielding two and Congress is fielding one member. BJP has 13 councillors (plus one Chandigarh MP vote), AAP has 14 councillors, Congress seven and Shiromani Akali Dal has one.

AAP Chandigarh president Prem Garg said, “All 14 AAP councillors have decided to field only two candidates for elections to F&CC- Taruna Mehta from ward 18 and Jasbir Singh Laddi from ward 21.” Senior AAP leaders Pardeep Chhabra, Garg and Chander Mukhi Sharma expressed hope that all candidates will be elected unopposed.

Congress president Subhash Chawla held a meeting with Congress councillors on the issue here on Tuesday. “We have decided on the nomination of councillor Gurbax Rawat to the committee. We expect election to be unopposed.”

BJP is also going to file nominations for two councillors. It is yet to decide on the name of its candidates, which is expected by Wednesday.