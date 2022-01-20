Chandigarh MC: Five nominations filed for election to F&CC
The five members who will be elected to the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) is a foregone conclusion now, with as many candidates filing their nominations here on Wednesday
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 01:55 AM IST
The five members who will be elected to the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation is a foregone conclusion now, with as many candidates filing their nominations here on Wednesday.
From Aam Aadmi Party, Taruna Mehta and Jasbir Singh; from BJP, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and Saurabh Joshi; and from Congress, Gurbax Rawat filed their nominations.
The results will be formally declared on January 24, when election is scheduled.
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}