Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC: Five nominations filed for election to F&CC
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC: Five nominations filed for election to F&CC

The five members who will be elected to the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) is a foregone conclusion now, with as many candidates filing their nominations here on Wednesday
Two candidates each have filed their nominations from BJP and AAP and one from Congress for election to the F&CC of the Chandigarh MC. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The five members who will be elected to the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation is a foregone conclusion now, with as many candidates filing their nominations here on Wednesday.

From Aam Aadmi Party, Taruna Mehta and Jasbir Singh; from BJP, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and Saurabh Joshi; and from Congress, Gurbax Rawat filed their nominations.

The results will be formally declared on January 24, when election is scheduled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP