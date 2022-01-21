Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh MC introduces colouring book to spread message of swachhata among children

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur handed over 20,000 colouring books titled “Swachhata ke Rang” to Chandigarh education secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 18 on Thursday.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 02:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur handed over 20,000 colouring books titled “Swachhata ke Rang” to UT education secretary Sarpreet Singh Gill at Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 18 on Thursday. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra was also present on the occasion.

The mayor said that the municipal corporation has introduced the colouring book for kids to spread the message of adopting Swachhata as a way of life from an early age. She said that through the book, children will learn good practices on keeping the city clean.

Mitra said that in a bid to create awareness about “Mission Swachh Chandigarh” among children, the MC has introduced this colouring book on cleanliness which depicts cartoons spreading messages pertaining to solid waste management and general cleanliness along with segregation of waste at source.

The commissioner said that the youth and students are one of the biggest change agents for any social transformation and the colouring book is meant to inspire them to take steps and create a long-lasting impact on the cleanliness of their homes, schools, neighbourhoods and eventually, their city.

