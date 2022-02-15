Chandigarh MC officials roughed up by street vendors

A team of the enforcement wing of the municipal corporation was attacked a group of rehriwallahs during an anti-encroachment in Sector 37 on Monday evening and carts they had impounded were forcibly taken away.

“Sub-inspector Kulbhusan and zone in-charge Avatar Singh suffered injuries when they were putting the five impounded carts into a MC truck,” said an MC official.

“The rehriwalahs started pushing the MC officials and then few them took out the impounded carts out of the truck. They pushed the officials and one of the carts fell on the two officials, injuring them,” said the official.

The MC officials submitted a complaint with the local police and the injured were taken to GMSH-16 for treatment.

Sec 52 man held for gambling

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Sector 52 while gambling on Sunday and recovered ₹11,075 from him. The accused has been identified as Jhunjhun Tiwari, 27. A case under Gambling Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station. He was later released on bail.

2 cycles stolen from Sec 27

A resident of Sector 27 reported two bicycles stolen from his house on the intervening night of February 11 and 12. Based on the complaint of Harjeet Singh, a theft case has been registered against unidentified accused at the Sector 26 police station.

Amartex Chowk fully opened

In a relief to people of Mohali, Amartex Chowk has been fully opened for traffic. One side of the road was closed for a long time for the ongoing installation of sewerage lines. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said similar work underway on the road in front of Gurdwara Sahib in Phase 5 is also nearing completion, and Spice Chowk will also be reopened by next week.

Former PU V-C’s book released

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday released a book compiled by RC Sobti, former vice-chancellor of Panjab University (PU). The book titled “Delineation of health and health system: mechanistic approach of Covid-19” discusses the organ-specific systemic manifestations of Covid.

PEC professor, student granted patent

Dr SM Salodkar, assistant professor at the mechanical engineering department of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and Angadji Saggu, a student at the department have been granted a patent on “chassis for motorcycle”. The patented design is a novel chassis which finds its application in electric two-wheelers. They were able to improve structural stiffness and rigidity compared to a conventional two-wheeler chassis.

PGI newborn ICU to undergo renovation

The PGIMER administration has urged the general public and other healthcare facilities/referral centres in the region for cooperation as its Newborn ICU (NICU) will be undergoing major renovations for about a fortnight, starting from February 17. 2022. “During this period, the availability of newborn beds will be considerably restricted; hence, we will not be able to grant admission to the prospective mothers… We humbly request other healthcare facilities to accommodate neonatal patients,” urged unit head Dr Parveen Kumar.