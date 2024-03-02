Chandigarh MC organises free cancer screening camp for its staff, their families

Keeping in view the health and well-being of its employees and their families, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is organising a free cancer screening camp for them. UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the inauguration of the free cancer screening camp in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

The camp, being held in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Mullanpur, at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38 C, was inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday.

The Chandigarh MC has around 8,000 employees and the camp will screen all these employees along with their families. As many as 200 persons will be screened per camp, said officials.

While inaugurating the camp, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit said, “The objective of this camp is to screen and treat cancers, including oral, breast and cervix cancer along with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and respiratory diseases among employees.”

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said, “During the camp, male employees will undergo screenings such as height/weight measurement, BMI calculation, blood pressure, oral cavity screening and random blood sugar (RBS) testing. Female employees will be screened for breast and cervix cancer in addition to the aforementioned tests. Participants diagnosed with precancerous or cancerous conditions will be referred to the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre for further diagnostic evaluation and treatment.”

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the corporation was committed to the well-being of its employees and families. “The objectives of the cancer screening camp are early detection, preventive education and screening for high-risk groups,” she added.