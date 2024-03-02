 Chandigarh MC organises free cancer screening camp for its staff, their families - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC organises free cancer screening camp for its staff, their families

Chandigarh MC organises free cancer screening camp for its staff, their families

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2024 09:42 AM IST

The camp, being organised in collaboration with the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Mullanpur, at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38 C, was inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday

Keeping in view the health and well-being of its employees and their families, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is organising a free cancer screening camp for them.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the inauguration of the free cancer screening camp in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the inauguration of the free cancer screening camp in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

The camp, being held in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Mullanpur, at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38 C, was inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Chandigarh MC has around 8,000 employees and the camp will screen all these employees along with their families. As many as 200 persons will be screened per camp, said officials.

While inaugurating the camp, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit said, “The objective of this camp is to screen and treat cancers, including oral, breast and cervix cancer along with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and respiratory diseases among employees.”

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said, “During the camp, male employees will undergo screenings such as height/weight measurement, BMI calculation, blood pressure, oral cavity screening and random blood sugar (RBS) testing. Female employees will be screened for breast and cervix cancer in addition to the aforementioned tests. Participants diagnosed with precancerous or cancerous conditions will be referred to the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre for further diagnostic evaluation and treatment.”

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the corporation was committed to the well-being of its employees and families. “The objectives of the cancer screening camp are early detection, preventive education and screening for high-risk groups,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On