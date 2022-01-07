Chandigarh MC organises play to raise awareness on waste segregation

The municipal corporation on Thursday organised a street play to create awareness about the “Swachh Chandigarh Mission” at Elante Mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The play was staged by the “Paigaam” dramatics club of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, on the theme of segregation of waste at source level. Swachh Bharat Mission brand ambassador for Chandigarh, Kajal Mangalmukhi, also encouraged citizens to participate in home composting through a play, along with other artists.

The performers and audience took a “Swachhata Pledge” to segregate dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste at their homes, so that it can be disposed of scientifically.

Ward no. 20, comprising areas of Sector 29 and Industrial area Phase 1, strives to be an Aatmanirbhar ward . According to the guidelines, at an Aatmanirbhar ward, all wet waste will be processed within the ward and dry waste will be sent to the material recovery facility station in the same locality.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Mandi resident held with 1kg charas

Chandigarh The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a man with 1kg charas on Wednesday night. The accused, Vinod Kumar, 36, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was nabbed near CFSL, Sector 36, after he tried to discard the bag containing the consignment on spotting the police. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector-36 police station. No previous criminal record was found against the accused in Chandigarh.

Valuables stolen after breaking car’s window

Chandigarh Valuables were stolen from a car after breaking its window outside the gurdwara in Sector 8. In her complaint, Bharti, a resident of Sector 21, who works with a private bank, said her laptop and purse containing Aadhar card, PAN card, passport, and mobile phone were stolen. A theft case has been registered at Sector 3 police station.

Theft at Kajheri shop

Chandigarh Thieves broke into a shop in Kajheri village, Sector 52, and decamped with ₹3,000, two cheques and an Aadhar card. In his complaint, the owner of the shop, Vishal Sharma of Sector 61, said the thieves entered the after breaking the locks. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of IPC was registered at Sector 36 police station.

Yamunanagar sugar mills sends first ethanol consignment

Ambala Chief executive officer of Saraswati Sugar Mills in Yamunanagar, SK Sachdeva, on Thursday flagged off its first ethanol tank to be supplied to Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Rewari. A distillery unit was inaugurated at the mill on December 22 last year, to produce ethanol through molasses (by-product of sugarcane), which has a production capacity of 100 kilolitres per day. This unit was aimed to provide employment opportunities in the region and help improve the economic condition of the mill, officials said.

Kullu man held with 600gm cannabis

The crime branch of Sector 19 police arrested a resident of Kullu with 600gm cannabis. The accused has been identified as Manish Kumar. A drugs case has been registered.

