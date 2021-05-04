Chandigarh MC planning complete waste clearance at Dadumajara dump site

Even as the legacy mining project at the city’s oldest garbage dumping site in Dadumajra has got a deadline extension, the municipal corporation (MC) is now planning to start the removal of waste from the rest of the site.

The MC will soon float a tender for the work and expects it to be financed through the Swachh Bharat Mission or Atal Mission For Rejuvenation And Urban Transformation (AMRUT). While there is 5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste to be removed, in the next planed phase, the MC plans to remove around one lakh MT of waste dumped on the site over the years.

Speaking during the MC general House meet on Wednesday, municipal commissioner KK Yadav said, “We will clear the waste from the waste. For this, a tender will soon be floated. It will be financed through AMRUT or Swachh Bharat Mission funds, which the central governments allots.” The issue came up during the discussion on a new eight-acre sanitary waste site coming up in Dadumajra.

It is learnt that the MC is considering the use of plasma technology to clear the waste and the timeline for the entire project can be four to five months.

In the election year, the ruling BJP is trying to resolve the nixing issue of garbage dump site, which is a major electoral issue in south Chandigarh. Notably, the current legacy mining site has courted controversy, with major fires breaking out repeatedly at the project site.

The legacy mining project which is being carried out at a cost of ₹33 crore, started in December 2019, was to be completed in 18 months. But, only 30% has been completed so far.

The project ‘s deadline was revised in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the firm has been directed to complete it by December this year. So far, 1.5 lakh MT of legacy waste has been removed, MC officials claim.

On Thursday, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and Yadav visited the garbage processing plant to take stock of the ongoing work, compost plant and progress of the legacy mining project. The mayor appreciated the enhancement of conveyer belts from three to five at the project site to mine the waste. He asked the officials concerned to complete the work within the deadline.