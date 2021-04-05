Chandigarh MC plans year-round drive to curb water wastage

Instead of the usual drive against water wastage during summers in Chandigarh, the municipal corporation is planning to extend it throughout the year.

In view of an increase in water demand in summers, watering of lawns and washing of courtyards and vehicles with hosepipes are prohibited from April 15 to June 30 every year, and fine is imposed on the violators.

Stating that the restricted drive does not make much sense, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said: “Water wastage has to be curbed all year round, and not just in summers. Just like we impose fines for flouting of sanitation norms and for encroachments, fines for water wastage should also be imposed as and when the violation comes to light.”

A Chandigarh Smart City Limited study last year revealed that 38% of water supplied to the city is wasted. The MC has been suffering huge losses due to such wastage every year. In 2019-2020, it spent ₹215 crore on water supply, but earned only ₹87 crore.

“I will be calling a meeting of the engineering department officials on Monday to work out the implementation of the year-round imposition of the drive. The consumers should understand that water wastage is not acceptable in any season.”

Get ready to pay up ₹5,000 from April 15

Come April 15, the MC will be imposing a fine of ₹5,000 for water wastage. A repeat violation will lead to disconnection of water supply.

The fine was increased from ₹2,000 through a notification on water tariff hike in September last year. However, in the MC General House’s recent resolution on rollback of the hike, the penalty was proposed to be decreased to ₹3,000. The administration has not taken any call on it yet.

If the wastage is unintentional, such as leakage in pipe or water storage tank, the violator will be given a two-day notice to rectify the problem. In case of non-compliance, the fine will be imposed. However, if the wastage is intentional, such as washing of cars or watering of lawns, the challan will be issued on the spot, said an MC official, privy to the development. In case the fine is not paid, it will be added to the water bill.

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh will be holding a meeting to finalise details of the drive.