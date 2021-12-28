Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC poll: AAP’s Neha youngest candidate; defeats Congress ex-mayor
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC poll: AAP’s Neha youngest candidate; defeats Congress ex-mayor

The youngest candidate to win the Chandigarh MC election is AAP’s 25-year-old Neha, who defeated Kamlesh, a former mayor from the Congress, by 804 votes
AAP candidate Neha Musawat with supporters after winning the MC poll at Sector 20 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/ HT)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The youngest candidate to win the Chandigarh MC election is AAP’s 25-year-old Neha, who defeated Kamlesh, a former mayor from the Congress, by 804 votes. Neha, a Ram Darbar colony resident, is a bachelor of education degree holder from Dev Samaj College for Education, Sector 36.

The second youngest candidate is Sachin Galav of Congress who defeated AAP’s poll committee in-charge Chander Mukhi.

There are only four candidates below 30 years of age who have won the election -- Neha and Suman Devi from AAP; Jasmanpreet Singh from the BJP and Sachin Galav from AAP.

AAP has filed seven women candidates-- Jaswinder Kaur, Suman Devi, Poonam, Taruna Mehta, Neha, Anju Katyal and Prem Lata for the MC polls. The BJP has filed two women candidates, Sarbjit Kaur and Bimla Dubey, while the Congress has filed four women candidates, Darshana, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Gurbax Rawat and Nirmala Devi.

A total of 12 wards were reserved for women out of the 35 wards. Nine were reserved for women (general) and three for SC (women) candidates. Thirteen women have won the election.

RELATED STORIES

AAP has four candidates in their 30s and four in 40s. The BJP has five candidates in their 30s, three in their 40s and three in their 50s. The Congress has four candidates in 40s and two in 50s. The oldest candidate, Darshana, 66, is from AAP. The lone Muslim candidate who won the election, Manaur from ward number 29, is also from AAP. He defeated Ravinder Kumar of the BJP by 2,738 votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP