Chandigarh MC poll: AAP’s Neha youngest candidate; defeats Congress ex-mayor

The youngest candidate to win the Chandigarh MC election is AAP’s 25-year-old Neha, who defeated Kamlesh, a former mayor from the Congress, by 804 votes. Neha, a Ram Darbar colony resident, is a bachelor of education degree holder from Dev Samaj College for Education, Sector 36.

The second youngest candidate is Sachin Galav of Congress who defeated AAP’s poll committee in-charge Chander Mukhi.

There are only four candidates below 30 years of age who have won the election -- Neha and Suman Devi from AAP; Jasmanpreet Singh from the BJP and Sachin Galav from AAP.

AAP has filed seven women candidates-- Jaswinder Kaur, Suman Devi, Poonam, Taruna Mehta, Neha, Anju Katyal and Prem Lata for the MC polls. The BJP has filed two women candidates, Sarbjit Kaur and Bimla Dubey, while the Congress has filed four women candidates, Darshana, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Gurbax Rawat and Nirmala Devi.

A total of 12 wards were reserved for women out of the 35 wards. Nine were reserved for women (general) and three for SC (women) candidates. Thirteen women have won the election.

AAP has four candidates in their 30s and four in 40s. The BJP has five candidates in their 30s, three in their 40s and three in their 50s. The Congress has four candidates in 40s and two in 50s. The oldest candidate, Darshana, 66, is from AAP. The lone Muslim candidate who won the election, Manaur from ward number 29, is also from AAP. He defeated Ravinder Kumar of the BJP by 2,738 votes.