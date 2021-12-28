Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC poll: Congress office wears deserted look

While the counting centres were abuzz on Monday as the results of the Chandigarh MC poll were declared, the office of the Congress in Sector 35 wore a deserted look almost all day
Congress candidate Harpreet Babla, her husband Davinder Singh Babla along with supports celebrate after winning the MC poll in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/ HT)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

While the counting centres were abuzz on Monday as the results of the MC elections were declared, the office of the Chandigarh Congress in Sector 35 wore a deserted look almost all day.

The party which was expecting to make a big ground in the MC polls this time could only manage to win eight seats from the 35 seats of the Chandigarh MC. The election to the Chandigarh MC was held on December 24 and results were declared on Monday. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 14 seats in its poll debut, the BJP won 12 seats.

In the morning, the party office had not many visitors after the counting of votes began. As the trends showed AAP and the BJP ahead of the Congress, the party office wore a deserted look throughout the day.

According to a party associate, the Congress was expecting to win more seats this time. Some of the prominent faces in the party like Kanhaiya Kumar and Kumari Selja, president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), had visited the city for the election campaigning.

RELATED STORIES

Grand welcome to Galav at PU

Congress’s candidate Sachin Galav who won from ward 13 had a grand welcome on the Panjab University (PU) campus. Galav, who is a PU student, was accompanied by the members of the NSUI to the university’s Student Centre. Galav also met Pawan Kumar Bansal after winning the election.

