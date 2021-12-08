Chandigarh MC polls: Anurag Thakur to campaign for BJP candidates on Dec 10

Ahead of Chandigarh municipal elections, Union cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur will be campaigning for the party in the city on December 10.

Thakur is among the star campaigners of the party, which is looking to tap into the strong voter base of Himachalis in Chandigarh. The Himachal tradition-centric event will be held in Sector 25 and also feature popular regional singer Karnail Rana.

BJP candidates after relieving from the scrutiny process started canvassing on Tuesday. Mayor Ravikant Sharma held a series of nukkad meetings in Sector 22 while Prince Bandula from Ward 13 started his campaign by cleaning green belts and roadsides.

Unit president Arun Sood inaugurated the election office of Bharat Kumar from Ward 31 in Kajheri, while former BJP state president Sanjay Tandon inaugurated the office of Sunita Dhawan from Ward 18. Ravinder Pathania from Ward 29 also started electioneering.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) inaugurated its election office in Daddumajra in the presence of workers, party’s co-incharge Pradeep Chhabra and state president Prem Garg.

Chhabra said the AAP has given opportunity to one of the best and capable youths to contest MC elections in all 35 wards. Party’s state incharge Jarnail Singh in a press conference earlier said, “The Congress had filed a complaint with the election commission against the AAP’s election symbol, a broom. It is clear how much fear is there in the Congress as ours is the only party which has changed the people of the country and the state by freeing them from the corrupt politics of traditional parties.”

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda came out in support of party candidate from Ward 2 Harmohinder Singh Lucky and said, “The BJP has failed everywhere, be it Chandigarh or Haryana.”

He said, “Chandigarh, the proud capital of Punjab and Haryana, has lost its sheen which can only be restored by the Congress.”