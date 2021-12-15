Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh MC polls: 'BJP only party capable of giving stable government'
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC polls: ‘BJP only party capable of giving stable government’

BJP is the only party which is capable of giving a stable government to the city as well as at the Centre,” said Union minister of state for defence and culture Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday, who was in town to campaign for BJP candidates ahead of upcoming Chandigarh MC polls
Ten AAP members after joining the saffron fold in the presence of state BJP president Arun Sood, former state chief Sanjay Tandon and mayor Ravi Kant Sharma at the party’s office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Union minister of state for defence and culture Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday said that the people of Chandigarh have been introduced to the fact that development and trust are enshrined with the BJP.

“This is the only party which is capable of giving a stable government to the city as well as at the Centre,” said Bhatt, who was in town to campaign for BJP candidates ahead of upcoming Chandigarh MC elections.

Bhatt addressed a series of public meetings in support of party candidate Heera Negi (Ward 22), Bhupinder Sharma (Ward 34), Rashi Bhasin (Ward 10) and Vimla Dubey (Ward 9). Bhatt said the trust of the people is the capital of the BJP, which proved to be the constant force behind peoples’ representatives resetting the all-round development.

Bhatt in his addresses said the elections are fought on the basis of development works. “The BJP that formed the existing municipal corporation is fully confident this time by the virtue of its deeds,” he said. Referring to the development of the country by PM Narendra Modi at the Centre, Bhatt said the mayors of Chandigarh have also maintained the tradition of ‘Jan Sewa’ at the grassroots level in the last six years.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Bhatt said other parties do not have issues, so they are now misleading the people by creating misunderstandings, but educated people will no longer be misled by them.

