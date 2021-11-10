Chandigarh MC polls: Faux pas for AAP as it announces 6 candidates, then withdraws list

Shortly after announcing the names of six candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) withdrew these names here on Tuesday.

Citing a “mistake” in the formation of the list, AAP convener Prem Garg said the party would re-issue the names later. Some party leaders, on condition of anonymity, claimed that there was strong opposition to the list from some quarters of the party workers.

AAP was the first to announce the list of candidates among the political parties contesting the MC elections. In “flawed” list, AAP had named Vandana Yadav from ward no. 9; Sandeep Dahiya from ward 12, Ramchandra Yadav from ward 15, Taruna Mehta from ward 18, Amardeep Singh from ward 27 and Sandeep Bhardwaj from ward 35 as its candidates.

Withdrawing the names, another press statement later stated, “Please do not use this release as there is some error in details of candidates.” Though, the statement stated that a fresh list will soon be released, but till the filing of this report it wasn’t.

On reason for withdrawal, a party insider said, “The party is likely to drop some names from the list after differences cropped up. Some party leaders are contesting that older party workers were left out, new entrants with little party work have been favoured.” Another senior party leader, said, “Some names were yet to be finalised but the list was still issued. Now, the party will issue a longer list of candidates.”

Earlier, the party had sought applications of candidates from different wards.

AAP is contesting the MC elections for the first and will put up candidates on all 35 seats. Previously, AAP had fought twice in the Lok Sabha election in the city. On both occasions it lost the election to BJP candidate. The party is pitted against BJP and Congress in a three-cornered fight for MC.

The party in the last couple of weeks has been focusing on expanding its membership in the city.