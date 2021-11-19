Chandigarh MC polls: Ticket allocation, change in ward dynamics major challenges before Congress

Hoping to return to winning ways to Chandigarh’s electoral politics, the Congress is in a major fix over the allocation of tickets.

Internal pressure from some quarters is mounting on the party for allotting two tickets within a family. The party is also facing a challenge of adjusting many of its leaders who lost their traditional seats either to reconfiguration of wards or fresh reservation.

Four-time Congress MP from the city and national treasure of the party, Pawan Kumar Bansal admits that the change in ward dynamics has put a major challenge before them.

“For some seats, women leaders were working very hard, but now those have been declared as general wards. In other wards, male Congress workers had put in a lot of efforts but those were earmarked for women. Similarly, the areas of many wards have been changed. It is a major difficulty for the Congress. We will have to discuss it within the party,” he said.

Not outrightly ruling out the possibility of allocation of two tickets within a family, Bansal said, “It is too early to speak on this issue. When the committee with the party in-charge at the helm will discuss each ward, all these points will be taken up.”

The issue of two tickets in a family gained currency after a sitting councillor made public statements seeking two tickets after his ward area was reserved for women. Subsequently, some other party leaders also claimed two tickets.

Notably, the Congress had invited applications for tickets. Congress state president Subhash Chawla said that the party has received 190 applications for 35 wards. “After the code of conduct is announced, we will first shortlist three candidates per ward and thereafter decide the final one.”

On the criterion for ticket allocation, Bansal said, “Winnability is the main factor but also the fact how much the candidate has worked for making city residents’ lives better. How much he has contributed to make the party stronger. A candidate’s honest character also determines his winnability.”

Nearly half of the tickets will go to new faces, said Chawla.

Aiming to end losing streak

Chandigarh, which has been traditionally a strong bastion for the party, saw major change after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as it lost three successive polls in the city. The Congress has lost two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.

The party’s loss in 2016 MC elections came at a time when the Modi government had announced the demonetisation. The party could only win four out of total 26 wards. Later, a BJP councillor crossed over to it taking its tally to five councillors in the House.

“The wins and losses are party to the democratic process. We have a strong winning record in the city. We are confident that we will win big this time around,” said Bansal.

The party is banking heavily on the ‘anti-incumbency’ against the ruling BJP, ‘high’ inflation and is also looking to gain from the anti-farm laws protests.

“The BJP has failed miserably to deliver on any of its promises. Its policy, both at the central and municipal levels, has been anti-people. High inflation and unprecedented imposition of huge taxes and new charges in the BJP-ruled MC have made residents’ life very tough,” said Bansal.

Meanwhile, Chawla said, “The water charges were increased many folds, putting heavy financial burden on residents. The partial rollback announced was a gimmick and is only till March 2022. After elections, the charges will be automatically increased.”

Instead of claiming its financial rights from the Centre and bringing the required funds, the BJP has put all revenue generation burden on city residents, he added.

