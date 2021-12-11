Chandigarh MC polls: Uttarakhand CM to canvass for BJP on December 18

Uttarakhand chief minister of Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister of state for defence and culture Ajay Bhatt will be campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates ahead of the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections scheduled on December 24.

Dhami will address six election public meetings on December 18 in favour of Bhupendra Sharma (Ward No. 34), Heera Negi (22), Vimla Dubey (9), Devesh Moudgil (21), Ravinder Rawat (27) and Kuljit Singh Sandhu (14).

Party state executive member BS Bisht has been given the responsibility to organise these meetings.

Bhatt, an MP from Nainital, will address a public meeting on December 14. BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivas will be in town on Saturday.

Tandon attacks Cong

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Friday, senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon said: “Congress’ 14-year tenure in the Chandigarh MC would always be remembered for a series of scams and scandals. Congress is in quarantine for the last six years and is trying to recover this election, but public is preparing to send them into quarantine again.”

Tandon claimed that BJP had given impetus to development in the city, adding that when the whole country was facing the problem of oxygen, not only Chandigarh was self-sufficient but also fulfilled the needs of neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Shivchand who filed nomination from Ward No. 8 announced his withdrawal from competition in favour of BJP candidate Harjit Singh in Tandon’s presence. Shivchand said he is a loyal soldier of the party and continues to support the BJP. Officially, the withdrawal of candidature had ended on Thursday.

People tormented by BJP’s pro-rich policies: Cong’s Alka Lamba

Addressing a Congress “nukkar” meeting at Buterla village under Ward No. 30 on Friday, party’s national spokesperson Alka Lamba said that people are being tormented by pro-rich economic policies of the Modi government.

“The Chandigarh municipal corporation under the BJP has also imposed unbearable taxes on the people. Instead of spending these taxes on the welfare of people, the local party unit is indulging in massive corruption,” she alleged.

Lamba also released the local manifesto of Harmohinder Singh Lucky, party candidate from Ward No 2 . She was accompanied by youth leader Manish Bansal.

The manifesto promises a new community centre in Sector 7 , new green belts, special status for Nehru Park in Sector 9 and helpline for senior citizens besides other facilities and services.

Lamba also inaugurated an election office of Gurbax Rawat, Congress candidate from Ward No. 27, at Ramlila Ground in Sector 40.

Meanwhile, Congress’s Ward No. 19 candidate Kamlesh Banarsi Das began her personal contact programme with door-to-door canvassing on Friday. The Congress campaign got a boost on Friday when AAP leaders Daisy Walia and Inderjeet Ahluwalia joined the grand old party along with many AAP workers at Congress Bhawan in presence of Himachal Pradesh MLA Rajinder Rana.

Meanwhile, Sanyum Grover, son of BJP leader Sanjeev Grover, also joined the Congress with his team of young activists.

AAP believes in politics of work: Chhabra

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chandigarh co-incharge Pradeep Chhabra on Friday inaugurated the election office of party candidate Harjinder Singh Bawa from Ward No. 34 in Sector 46. City unit president Prem Garg and other party workers were also present.

Chhabra said that the AAP will work on developing all 35 wards and solving decade-old problems not addressed by the BJP and Congress in all these years.

Claiming that the AAP believes in the “politics of work”, he said it is the reason it is getting wide support from the public. He said the party will win all seats in the election and win the mayorship.

Bawa appealed to the people to vote for him. He said that after winning the election, he will resolve all problems of the ward.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and former ICAI president and ND Gupta attended a a conclave of chartered accountants organised by the AAP in Chandigarh on Friday.

Gupta compared the strengths of a government with the working of a company. “Undue lending only turns to weak government. Generation of revenues is the moot requirement to run a stable and successful government like a valuable government,” he said, while displaying relevant data and figures to prove how adoption of rationalised tax collection system and end of Inspector Raj in Delhi has led to almost triple growth in revenues.

