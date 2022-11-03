Chandigarh MC pulls off 2 ‘zero waste’ events in city

The Chandigarh municipal corporation and Chandigarh Smart City Limited on Wednesday conducted a workshop on “Viksit Bharat-Reaching the Last Mile” at Hotel Mount View, which was a completely “zero waste event”.

The MC also carried out a ”zero waste wedding” of Manjeet Kaur, resident of Khuda Ali Sher, where 100% scientific processing of waste was achieved.

The events were aimed at creating awareness regarding ban and complete elimination of single-use plastic products.

At the workshop, the registration for the event was QR based to avoid paper documentation. All the display of the workshop was on LED screens avoiding any kind of flex hoardings and plastic boards.

At the wedding, natural flowers were used for decoration purposes, which were later composted, and water and food were served at stainless steel utensils.

No plastic cups/glasses were used at either venue.

While sharing information about the initiative of conducting “zero waste events”, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, said, “Public events pose a challenge for the as they generate substantial quantities of waste and their subsequent disposal is a challenge. There is a need to ensure that going forward, all public events be conducted on “zero-waste” principles. She said zero waste events can be made possible through use of environment friendly products/ items, easy access to toilets and waste disposal facilities at such events,” she added.

