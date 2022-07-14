Chandigarh MC’s C&D plant now also producing recycled bricks

So far making paver blocks out of recycled concrete aggregate, municipal corporation’s construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Industrial Area, Phase 1, has also started producing bricks.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the automatic block-making machine at the plant had a provision to cast bricks, sized 9” x 4½” x 3”, using recycled construction waste.

She said the plant could produce approximately 10,000 bricks daily and these will be available for the public as well as government buildings for masonry work.

Mitra said automatic block-making machines reduced the per-unit cost of the bricks, offered high build quality, versatility and less damaged and dimensionally accurate products.

Under the Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy, 2021, dumping of unprocessed C&D waste in a public place or landfill is prohibited and violation can invite a fine of ₹5,500 per vehicle.

It is mandatory for all generators of C&D waste — public or private — to shift it to the C&D waste plant. The policy covers all dredging material produced in the process of construction, reconstruction, modelling, repair or demolition of buildings.

Once processed at the plant, C&D waste generators can take the material, normally costing 50% of the processing charges, for free.

For residents’ ease, Mitra said, an exclusive system was in place for transportation of construction and demolition waste from their doorsteps to the C&D waste plant for scientific disposal.

If the building is located within 5 km from the C&D waste plant in Industrial Area, ₹800 per trip, including loading and unloading, is levied and ₹100 extra has to be paid for every km beyond 5 km.

She said people may also transport their construction waste to the 23 designated C&D waste collection centres located throughout the city.

Apart from bricks and paver blocks, the machine also produces big and small kerbs, tiles and channels.

