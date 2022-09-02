Chandigarh MC scientifically processes 6,000kg sanitary waste in August
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said that finally the problem of scientific disposal of daily sanitary waste was over. She said starting August 3, MCC vehicles collected sanitary waste separately and the same was processed scientifically through incineration at Industrial Area Phase-I, Chandigarh
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said that finally the problem of scientific disposal of daily sanitary waste was over. She said starting August 3, MCC vehicles collected sanitary waste separately and the same was processed scientifically through incineration at Industrial Area Phase-I, Chandigarh.
She said that daily monitoring system has been set up, right from the collection of sanitary waste in separate compartments to its scientific disposal. “It was a big challenge before the MCC about what to do with menstrual waste, which is a prominent source of microbial contamination,” she said.
She said that MCC started collection of sanitary waste from residents every day long back but its scientific disposal was the main problem. Now, through a local authorised agency, which has all facilities of incineration of biomedical waste, the sanitary waste is being processed on a daily basis.
She further said MCC will act against those who do not practice waste segregation at its source. The MCC has already conducted several rounds of awareness drives on the implementation of the waste segregation system.
MC Chandigarh, in an attempt to streamline the lifting of horticulture waste in residential areas and parks, has fixed days for the same. Citizens have been requested not to dump their waste on road berms and streets and only give it to the trolleys on designated days.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
