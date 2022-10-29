Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC seals three properties at Centra Mall over unpaid property tax

Published on Oct 29, 2022 04:08 AM IST

The three properties — Shop Numbers 3, 5 and 12 — located on Plot Number 177-D, Industrial Area, Phase 1, owe the Chandigarh MC a total of ₹7.21 lakh in property tax

The defaulters were served attachment notices and allowed 15 days to clear the property tax dues before Friday’s action, said an official. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Launching a crackdown on property tax defaulters, the municipal corporation on Friday sealed three properties at Centra Mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The three properties — Shop Numbers 3, 5 and 12 — located on Plot Number 177-D, Industrial Area, Phase 1, owe the corporation a total of 7.21 lakh in property tax.

According to an official, the defaulters were served attachment notices and allowed 15 days to clear the dues. But as they failed to adhere to the notice, a team from MC’s tax wing sealed their properties under the directions of commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The MC has issued 58 attachment notices up to September 19 this year against dues worth 1.25 crore. The official said out of these 58 defaulters, 27 had paid the dues and five had submitted representations on account of area dispute, missing credits, request for arrear details, etc. But the remaining 26 had neither deposited the property tax nor given any representation.

