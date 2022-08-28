Chandigarh MC set to hire all-weather machine to repair roads
With this all-weather machine, the Chandigarh MC can carry out road patchwork even during winters and monsoon, which was earlier impossible. As per officials, all different stages of patch work are integrated in a single machine, and it takes only a few hours to complete the task.
Soon, bumpy rides will be a thing of the past as the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is all set to hire an all-weather jet-patcher machine, at a cost of ₹2 crore.
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “A pilot project was earlier undertaken, and now the machine will be used more extensively. In other cities too, the machine has showed positive results.” It will be hired on a year-long contract.
Junior engineers will first be examining the roads, following which work will be carried out. “All patchwork carried out by the machine will be geo-tagged for better supervision and monitoring, and also to assess the performance of the firm running the machine. The firm will be paid according to the total length of the patch work done,” said an MC official.
While road contractors are usually responsible for patchwork of roads they have carpeted, the responsibility of most roads lies with the MC.
The civic body has always struggled with timely repairs. “Sometimes, there is a labour problem and at other times, there are issues with raw materials, such as gravel, and machinery, such as road-roller. Also, the road repair work is primarily restricted between February and May. After that, it is severely curtailed due to monsoon and winter seasons. The machine will help overcome this, and roads can be repaired as and when the potholes are spotted,” said the official.
How it works
“In a jet-patcher machine, the air is first dispersed at a high speed from a blower to clean the road surface. After this, tar is put on the affected patch at a jet-like speed, and lastly, a cold mix is added. Then a final layer of tar is added to even out the road surface,” said an MC official.
Generally, the road repair work is done using hot mix. “This machine uses cold mix with same components as hot mix – asphalt and bitumen. Unlike the hot mix system, where the raw material has to be heated at high temperature, the machine using the cold mix method requires no heating. The raw material will be mixed with water and thereafter pasted on the patch,” said the official.
The patch work done by the machine, said the official, would not leave a distinctive mark or gradient. “Currently, the patch work is clearly visible and has higher gradient than the normal road,” said the official.
