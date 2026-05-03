Chandigarh: MC staffer found murdered in Manimajra forest area

A 27-year-old employee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) was found murdered in a forest area near Manimajra on Saturday morning, police said.

Police personnel at the spot in Manimajra where the body of Krishan Kumar was found on Saturday. (Sant Arora / HT)

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A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons, and police are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to identify the accused.

The deceased was identified as Krishan Kumar, a tubewell operator with the Chandigarh MC and a resident of Manimajra.

According to police, he had left for duty on Friday, scheduled from 9 am to 4 pm, but did not return home. His family informed police on Saturday morning and later, the body was found in the nearby forest area.

On being informed, the family members reached the spot. They alleged the body was semi-naked and bore injury marks on the back and strangulation marks on the neck, when it was discovered.

Police teams, including the station house officer (SHO) of Manimajra police station, questioned family members and friends regarding any possible enmity. Investigators are also examining the victim’s mobile phone and say they have some leads on the calls he made around the time of his death.

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{{^usCountry}} No arrests were made till the filing of this report. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No arrests were made till the filing of this report. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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