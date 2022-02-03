Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC suspends anti-encroachment drive after locals’ protest
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC suspends anti-encroachment drive after locals’ protest

Councillors said the matter was taken up with the Chandigarh MC commissioner, following which the anti-encroachment drive was stopped
Devotees protesting against Chandigarh administration in Manimajra on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After a strong protest lodged by local residents, the Chandigarh municipal corporation suspended its anti-encroachment drive in Manimajra here on Wednesday.

Under the drive, an old Balaji temple in Subhash Nagar was to be razed.

Local councillor AAP’s Suman Devi joined the sit-in organised by locals at the temple to stop the demolition.

Later, mayor Sarabjit Kaur and Congress councillor Darshana Devi also reached the spot. Councillors said the matter was taken up with the MC commissioner, following which the anti-encroachment drive was stopped.

A resident said, “Balaji temple is very old. Recently, an additional small room was built at the temple for accommodating the temple’s workers. But today, MC officials came to demolish the temple.”

