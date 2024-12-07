Menu Explore
Chandigarh MC to auction 92 shops at Mauli Jagran for quick revenue boost

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 07, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The city councillors, across party lines, had been demanding auctions to rent out all vacant shops, kiosks and lands of the civic body to generate revenue; hundreds of Chandigarh MC properties are lying vacant across the city

Working to find ways to increase its revenue, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has announced e-auction of 92 shops located in Vikas Nagar of Mauli Jagran.

It is worth mentioning that Chandigarh MC is looking for ways to earn quick revenue as a short-term solution for resuming development-related works in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The shops, located on ground and first floors, will be allotted against monthly rent. As many as 37 shops are on the ground floor, to be offered against a base rent of 5,000 each. Another 55 shops are on the first floor, with a base rent of 3,500 each. Also, one hall on the ground floor will be auctioned at 40,000 per month and one hall on the first floor at 35,000.

The city councillors, across party lines, had been demanding auctions to rent out all vacant shops, kiosks and lands of the civic body to generate revenue. Hundreds of MC properties are lying vacant across the city. The councillors and MC officials believe that renting out properties can provide quick revenue, instead of waiting for months for new policies.

Each year, MC earns 10 to 13 crore from renting out its properties, including shops, eating joints, petrol pumps and other properties. In the current fiscal, since September 30, MC has earned 4.46 crore as rent and is estimated to generate a total of 12.46 crore by the end of this fiscal. In 2023-24, MC had made 10 crore through rent.

December 16 last date to apply

“The e-auction will be conducted on a monthly rent basis, with shops available at each floor. Bidders can submit their documents from December 9 to December 16. Final bidding will be done on December 24, after payment and document approvals. Interested individuals or organisations can download detailed terms and conditions, including eligibility criteria and the required earnest money deposit (EMD), from the official website http://eauction.gov.in/2024_CH_155. For queries, the helpline number 0172-5021521 is available,” MC officials said.

It is worth mentioning that MC is looking for ways to earn quick revenue as a short-term solution for resuming development-related works in the city. In the recent General House meeting of MC, held on November 23, councillors had proposed to sell one of MC’s vacant lands in Manimajra, which could fetch it hundreds of crores. Though the agenda was circulated, it could not be discussed or approved as the House meeting was suspended after mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor’s arguments with BJP councillors.

