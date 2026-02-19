Chandigarh MC to collect garbage from markets, hotels; 100 staff hired

In a major step towards strengthening sanitation, the municipal corporation (MC) Chandigarh has decided to directly collect garbage from markets and hotels across the city. For the first time, the civic body has signed agreements with 100 door-to-door garbage collectors exclusively for commercial areas. Each collector will be paid a monthly salary of ₹25,000, with a proposed annual increment of 5%. Municipal Coporation, Chandigarh (HT Photo)

The collectors will work eight-hour shifts, with biometric attendance and periodic medical check-ups being made mandatory.

Under the new system, waste from food markets and hotels will be collected twice a day – in the morning and evening – to maintain hygiene. Civic officials said the move aims to address the persistent problem of shopkeepers leaving garbage outside their establishments at night, which often remains on the streets until the next morning. Now, waste generated at night will be lifted the same night.

The agreements were signed in the presence of mayor Saurabh Joshi and MC commissioner Amit Kumar with garbage collectors, each of whom has been assigned specific markets and nearly 200 shops.

Mayor urges segregation, public cooperation

Mayor Joshi appealed to residents and traders to strictly adhere to waste segregation norms. If waste segregation begins at the source – homes and shops – it becomes easier to process and manage,” he said.

Kumar said that public participation is key to maintaining cleanliness. “The MC alone cannot achieve a clean and healthy Chandigarh without the active support of citizens,” he added.

Relief for shopkeepers paying double charges

Currently, many shopkeepers hire private workers to remove garbage despite already paying sanitation charges as part of their water bills, effectively bearing double expenses. Similar grievances have been raised by traders in the Industrial Area for several years.

With the implementation of the new system, shopkeepers will no longer have to pay separately for garbage collection.

The MC will also conduct a survey of all markets to identify individuals presently engaged in garbage collection. Officials said efforts will be made to sign agreements with existing workers wherever possible, ensuring their livelihoods are protected while integrating them into the formal system.