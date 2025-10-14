Chandigarh MC to earn nearly ₹2cr from upkeep of five roundabouts via ads

In a step towards sustainable urban maintenance, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has launched a revenue-based model for the upkeep of city roundabouts and park fountains. Under this initiative, agencies have submitted bids for five roundabouts, expected to generate revenue of ₹1.70 crore over two years. The bids were invited to maintain the infrastructure in exchange for advertising rights and licensing fees, as per the advertisement control order. The bids were invited to maintain the infrastructure in exchange for advertising rights and licensing fees, as per the advertisement control order. (HT File)

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said that out of around 35 roundabouts across the city, bids were received for maintenance, and three agencies were found viable for five key roundabouts. These include Junction No. 27 (Sectors 17/18/21/22), Junction No. 8 (Sectors 2/3/10/11), Junction No. 11 (Sectors 5/6/7/8), Junction No. 28 (Sectors 18/19/20/21), and the small roundabout on V-4 Road, Sector 10. She added that the Municipal Corporation will generate ₹1.70 crore in advertisement and license fees from these five sites alone over two years.

The Mayor also noted that the remaining 30 roundabouts are being planned under the same model. “This initiative will not only ensure the beautification and upkeep of public spaces but will also bring non-tax revenue to the Corporation,” she said.

In addition, 52 fountains located in various city parks are also being brought under the revenue-sharing model. According to the Mayor, this initiative reflects the city’s commitment to innovative urban governance and self-sustaining public space management.