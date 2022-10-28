Chandigarh MC to hold chrysanthemum show from December 2 to 4

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 28, 2022 01:27 AM IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will hold the Chrysanthemum Show 2022 from December 2 to 4 at Terraced Garden in Sector 33; the budget for the show has been fixed at ₹11 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will hold the Chrysanthemum Show 2022 from December 2 to 4 at Terraced Garden in Sector 33. The budget for the show has been fixed at 11 lakh.

This was decided during the meeting of the MC’s finance and contracts committee (F&CC), which was held under the chairpersonship of mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon. The panel also approved repair and replacement of the fountain, floor tiles, and electrical features of the zig zag and oval-shaped fountains at the Rose Garden in Sector 16 at a cost of 50 lakh, re-laying of concrete and paver tracks at green belts in Sector 42 and fragrance garden in Sector 36 for 38.56 lakh and development of parks in Sectors 15, 16 and 24, including fixing sprinklers and benches and laying water pipelines at a cost of 46.67 lakh.

The other agendas, which were approved includes renovation of two parks in Dadumajra for 11.83 lakh; fixing benches at community centres for 22.43 lakh; constructing concrete walking track for 10.78 lakh in Sector 45; landscaping work at Muslim graveyard in Sector 25 for 1.79 lakh; fixing benches at community centres under the horticulture division for 25.99 lakh and construction of toe walls and constructing concrete walking tracks at various parks in Sectors 2,3,4,5 for about 46.29 lakh.

The meeting was also attended by.MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and other members of the committee.

